Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday softened his pension reform policy amid increasing backlash and protests over a plan to raise the age of retirement.

In a rare televised address, the head of the Kremlin said he would set the retirement age for women at 60 years old, a five-year jump on the current age of 55, but eight years less than 63, the initial figure tabled in his push to overhaul Russia's employment rules. The plan to raise the male retirement age from 60 to 65 would be maintained, he added.