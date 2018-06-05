Russian president Vladimir Putin is set to visit Austria on Tuesday to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the first natural gas deal struck by the erstwhile Soviet Union and the Alpine nation.

The Austrian government, a coalition between the conservative Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and the far-right Freedom Party (FPÖ) is seen as one of the European's Unions most sympathetic towards Russia; indeed, it was one of the only member states not to participate in diplomatic sanctions against the Kremlin in the wake of the alleged attempted assassination of a Russian former spy in the United Kingdom.