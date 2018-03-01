Russia's president on Thursday claimed his country had developed a host of hi-tech weaponry, including an invincible cruise missile that could evade all modern anti-missile systems and deliver a nuclear payload anywhere in the world.
At his annual state of the union address just weeks ahead of a presidential election, Vladimir Putin received a rapturous applause from lawmakers and senators in the crowd when he announced that Russia's defense ministry had successfully tested a new series of intercontinental ballistic missiles and an undetectable cruise missile that could maneuver around even the United States' most advanced air defense radars.