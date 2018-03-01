Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

A frame grab taken from a handout video footage provided by official website of Russian President kremlin.ru shows explosion shortly after a new Kinzhal ( Dagger in English) hypersonic missile hit a target somewhere in Russian territory in a video demonstrated on screens during Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/KREMLIN

A frame grab taken from a handout video footage provided by official website of Russian President kremlin.ru shows Russian MiG-31 fighter jet carrying a new Kinzhal ( Dagger in English) hypersonic missile somewhere in Russian territory in a video demonstrated on screens during Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/KREMLIN

A frame grab take from a handout video footage provided by official website of Russian President kremlin.ru shows a test launch of a nuclear-powered cruise missile demonstrated on displays during Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia's president on Thursday claimed his country had developed a host of hi-tech weaponry, including an invincible cruise missile that could evade all modern anti-missile systems and deliver a nuclear payload anywhere in the world.

At his annual state of the union address just weeks ahead of a presidential election, Vladimir Putin received a rapturous applause from lawmakers and senators in the crowd when he announced that Russia's defense ministry had successfully tested a new series of intercontinental ballistic missiles and an undetectable cruise missile that could maneuver around even the United States' most advanced air defense radars.