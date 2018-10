Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj (R) welcomes Russian president Vladimir Putin (C) upon his arrival in New Delhi, India, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Russian president Vladimir Putin (C) waves to spectators prior to boarding a car after his arrival in New Delhi, India, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Russia's president on Thursday arrived in New Delhi where he is set to take part in an annual summit and is expected to sign a deal with the Indian prime minister on the sale of anti-aircraft missiles.

Vladimir Putin, who was greeted by India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj upon landing at 7.20 pm local time, was on a two-day visit to the Asian nation where he is set to attend the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit.