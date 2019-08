A handout video frame made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows a screen monitoring the docking of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft, carrying Russian anthropomorphous robot Fedor (Skybot F-850), with the International Space Station (ISS) on Aug. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout video frame made available by the Russian State Space Corporation ROSCOSMOS shows the docking of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft, carrying Russian anthropomorphous robot Fedor (Skybot F-850), with the International Space Station (ISS) on Aug. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROSCOSMOS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo dated Aug. 24, 2019 and made available by NASA, showing the unpiloted Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft pictured near the International Space Station. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA TV HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft, with the Russian Fedor robot as its only crew member, docked Tuesday at the International Space Station, after an earlier attempt at the weekend failed, the Mission Control Center said.

After almost 72 hours of tense waiting, the Soyuz capsule docked to the port of the Russian Zvezda Service Module of the orbital platform at 6.08am Moscow time (03:08 GMT), five minutes before schedule.