A handout picture provided by Evgeny Feldman for Alexei Navalny's campaign shows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny who submitted documents for his registration as a presidential candidate, during his visit to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 25, 2017. EPA/FILE/EVGENY FELDMAN FOR ALEXEI NAVALNY'S CAMPAIGN HANDOUT

Russian Supreme Court judge Nikolai Romanenkov (2-L) delivers a verdict of Alexei Navalny appeal against Central Election Committee (CEC) decision to block his participation running for Russian presidency in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 30, 2017. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian Supreme Court judge Nikolai Romanenkov delivers a verdict of Alexei Navalny appeal against Central Election Committee (CEC) decision to block his participation running for Russian presidency, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 30, 2017. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russia's Supreme Court on Saturday rejected an appeal lodged by opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a bid to overturn a decision by the electoral commission to bar him from taking part in the presidential elections of March 2018 for having a criminal record.

Navalny has said that the charges that led him to be given a suspended prison sentence were trumped up.