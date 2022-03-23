Russia sanctions working, German chancellor says

Berlin (Germany), 23/03/2022.- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during a session of the German Parliament (Bundestag) in Berlin, Germany, 23 March 2022. Among other topics, MPs are expected to discuss the budget of the German chancellor and the chancellery. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Berlin (Germany), 23/03/2022.- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during a session of the German Parliament (Bundestag) in Berlin, Germany, 23 March 2022. Among other topics, MPs are expected to discuss the budget of the German chancellor and the chancellery. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN