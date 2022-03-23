Western sanctions against Russia are working, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday, as he warned Russian president Vladimir Putin to expect more measures in response to the invasion of Ukraine.
Russia sanctions working, German chancellor says
Berlin (Germany), 23/03/2022.- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech during a session of the German Parliament (Bundestag) in Berlin, Germany, 23 March 2022. Among other topics, MPs are expected to discuss the budget of the German chancellor and the chancellery. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN
