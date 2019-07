File picture dated May 24, 2013 of Muslim men of the Uighur ethnic group leaving the Id Kah Mosque after Friday prayers in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China has won praises from a group of 37 countries, including Russia, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan for its human rights record and its handling of the situation in the restive Xinjiang region, state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

According to a Xinhua reports, the ambassadors of these countries sent a joint letter to the President of the UN Human Rights Council and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to show their support for China.