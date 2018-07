An undated handout picture made available by the Press Service of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation on chamber's official website shows 'The Right to Bear Weapons' Public Organization's Board Chairman Maria Butina posing with a gun in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE FILE/Press Service of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation/HANDOUT

A high-ranking Russian foreign ministry official on Thursday claimed that a woman who had been arrested in the United States for allegedly spying on behalf of the Kremlin was a political prisoner.

Artyom Kozhin, the ministry's deputy information director, said that the arrest of Maria Butina, who was detained on charges of conspiracy against the US and acting as an unregistered foreign agent, was arbitrary and politically motivated.