Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, addresses the media during a briefing in Moscow, Russia, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russia says anti-terrorist operation in Eastern Ghouta almost over

The Russian government said on Thursday the anti-terrorist operation in the Syrian region of Eastern Ghouta, the main opposition stronghold in the outskirts of Damascus, was nearing its end.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova explained at a press briefing in Moscow that many civilians had left Eastern Ghouta in recent days through humanitarian corridors organized partially by the Russian army.