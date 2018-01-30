Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) arrives for a meeting with his confidants of his presidential campaign in the upcoming presidential elections in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Syrian National Dialogue Congress delegate displays a pin carrying photos of Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian President Vladmir Putin at the Main Media Centre in the Olympic Park in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIRILL KUKHMAR

Russia's president has issued a message insisting that the right conditions were in place for Syria to move on from its tragic conflict, as delegates gathered Tuesday for the second day of a Syrian peace conference in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi that opposition groups boycotted.

The Russian-backed Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue aimed to hammer out a commission for the creation of a new constitution and a political transition in war-torn Syria, although the main opposition delegation, the Higher Negotiation Committee, refused to attend the event amid concerns that any agreement would only benefit the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad, who is supported by Vladimir Putin.