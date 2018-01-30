Russia's president has issued a message insisting that the right conditions were in place for Syria to move on from its tragic conflict, as delegates gathered Tuesday for the second day of a Syrian peace conference in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi that opposition groups boycotted.
The Russian-backed Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue aimed to hammer out a commission for the creation of a new constitution and a political transition in war-torn Syria, although the main opposition delegation, the Higher Negotiation Committee, refused to attend the event amid concerns that any agreement would only benefit the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad, who is supported by Vladimir Putin.