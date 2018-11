US President Donald J. Trump with First Lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Nov. 29, 2018 EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

A spokesperson for the Russian ministry of foreign affairs said Friday the cancellation of a meeting between the presidents of the United States and Russia had nothing to do with an escalation of tension between Ukraine and Russia but was due to internal American politics.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin were due to meet at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires on Dec. 1, but with tension intensifying between Russia and Ukraine after a naval clash in the Black Sea, Trump canceled the meeting Thursday.