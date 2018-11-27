The Kremlin said Tuesday that Ukraine's decision to enforce martial law in several of its provinces would risk heightening tensions in the country's east, where Ukrainian forces loyal to Kiev have been pitted against pro-Russian rebels for years.

Ukrainian lawmakers on Monday passed a motion to impose martial law in 10 of its 27 regions stating Wednesday, after Russia fired on and seized three Ukrainian naval vessels on Sunday in waters near the disputed Crimean Peninsula, an act that has been roundly condemned by Western institutions such as NATO and the European Union.