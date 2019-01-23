Russia's defense ministry on Wednesday showcased a new missile the United States says violates a 1987 arms agreement aimed at eliminating intermediate and shorter-range missiles, something Russian authorities have denied.
Following an ongoing spat between Russia and the US over the former's development of the Novator 9M729 missile — which the US has said violates the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) that bans missiles with a range of 500-5,500 kilometers (310-3,417 miles) — Russia invited foreign military attachés to view the weapon in question, which is part of the Iskander-M missile system.