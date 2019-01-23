Deputy Head of the National Center for the Reduction of Nuclear Danger Sergei Zabello (L) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (C) and chief of artillery and missile troops Lieutenant-General Mikhail Matveevsky (R) showcase a new missile, ground-based cruise missile 9M729, at Patriot military exhibition center in Moscow region, Russia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russian chief of artillery and missile troops Lieutenant-General Mikhail Matveevsky talk about a new ground-based cruise missile, 9M729, during a briefing at the Patriot military exhibition center in Moscow region, Russia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russian chief of artillery and missile troops Lieutenant-General Mikhail Matveevsky talk about a new ground-based cruise missile, 9M729, during a briefing at the Patriot military exhibition center in Moscow region, Russia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

A Russian military serviceman stands near the Iskander M Missile complex during a briefing on the issue of creation ground-based cruise missile 9M729 at Patriot military exhibition center in Moscow region, Russia, Jan. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russia's defense ministry on Wednesday showcased a new missile the United States says violates a 1987 arms agreement aimed at eliminating intermediate and shorter-range missiles, something Russian authorities have denied.

Following an ongoing spat between Russia and the US over the former's development of the Novator 9M729 missile — which the US has said violates the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) that bans missiles with a range of 500-5,500 kilometers (310-3,417 miles) — Russia invited foreign military attachés to view the weapon in question, which is part of the Iskander-M missile system.