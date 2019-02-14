Russia has no intention of changing its stance in support of the current administration in Venezuela despite a ramping-up of interest by other governments, including that of the United States, in the crisis engulfing the South American country, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said her country would continue to adhere to international law regarding sovereignty, in accordance with the United Nations Charter, but was concerned there were clear signs that the US and other countries were beginning to press for regime change.