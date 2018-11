Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during the 2nd Moscow round of Afghanistan peace settlement talks on the level of deputy foreign ministers in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russia's foreign affairs ministry on Friday summoned Austria's ambassador to Moscow after it emerged that a retired Austrian colonel allegedly spied on behalf of the Russian intelligence services over two decades.

The Kremlin has rejected Vienna's accusations and lamented that the Central European country has avoided what it called traditional diplomatic protocols established for these kinds of disputes.