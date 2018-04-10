Bashar al-Ja'afari (L), Syria's Ambassador to the United Nations, talks with a staff member during an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting in response to a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria at United Nations headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Russia and Syria on Tuesday invited a global chemical weapons watchdog to investigate the scene of an alleged chemical bombing on an opposition-held city near the Syrian capital that killed at least 41 civilians, including children, in a bid to prove they were not behind an attack that sparked global outrage and threats of imminent reprisals from the United States.

Speaking in Moscow, Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said he would table a resolution at the United Nations security council later Tuesday to allow experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons access to the bomb site in Douma, located in one of the last rebel-held areas in Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus.