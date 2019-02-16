Russia and Syria have said they are going to open two humanitarian corridors to evacuate refugees from a hard-to-reach camp in the desert near the country’s southern border with Jordan, an area that is nominally controlled by the United States, the two countries said in a joint statement published Saturday.

The refugees of the Rukban camp should be able to access the corridors through checkpoints that would be set up in the settlements of Jleighem and Jebel al-Gurab starting Feb. 19, according to the statement issued by the Joint Coordination Committees on repatriation of Syrian refugees of the Russian Federation and the Syrian Arab Republic.