Australia Sunday announced an immediate ban on the exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia as part of punitive actions on Moscow for “its unrelenting and illegal aggression against Ukraine.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison promised more military equipment, 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal, and “an additional $30 million in emergency humanitarian assistance” to the war-ravaged Ukraine that “is showing remarkable courage and resilience as it endures Russia’s unprovoked war.”