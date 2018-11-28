Russian anti-aicraft missile systemes S-300 (R) and S-400 (L) on display at a military industrial exhibition in the city of Zhukovsky, Russia, Aug.11, 2014. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

A Russian military official walks in front of the S-400 'Triumph' anti-aircraft missile system during the International Military Technical Forum in Patriot Park outside Moscow, Russia, Aug. 22,2017. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia was getting ready to deploy a new division of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in the Crimean peninsula, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement Wednesday.

Tension in the Crimean peninsula has been steadily escalating with Ukraine imposing a 30-day martial law in 10 of its 27 regions after Russian coastguards fired on and seized two Ukrainian naval vessels and a tugboat near the Kerch Strait, which separates the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, water shared by both parties, early Sunday.