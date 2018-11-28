Russia was getting ready to deploy a new division of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in the Crimean peninsula, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement Wednesday.
Tension in the Crimean peninsula has been steadily escalating with Ukraine imposing a 30-day martial law in 10 of its 27 regions after Russian coastguards fired on and seized two Ukrainian naval vessels and a tugboat near the Kerch Strait, which separates the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, water shared by both parties, early Sunday.