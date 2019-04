Russian President Vladimir Putin (C-R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C-L) attend a meeting with Russian and Turkish businessmen in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 08 April 2019. EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) speaks during a meeting with Russian and Turkish businessmen in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 08 April 2019. EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) attend a meeting with Russian and Turkish businessmen in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 08 April 2019. EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Russia has Monday pledged to continue with the sale of military weapons to Turkey, including an anti-aircraft missile deal that was condemned by the US and NATO.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said that there will be other military projects with Turkey, apart from the controversial S-400 anti-aircraft missile agreement.