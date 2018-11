Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with President of the State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (L) during a signing ceremony following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sergei Chirikov

President of the State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez speaks during a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sergei Chirikov

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and President of the State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (L) attend a signing ceremony following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sergei Chirikov

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a joint statement with President of the State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (not pictured) following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sergei Chirikov

Russia to help Cuba modernize its economy

Russia is ready to help Cuba modernize its economy, President Vladimir Putin said here Friday following talks at the Kremlin with Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel.

"Russia offers Cuba assistance to build transport infrastructure. Today we have addressed the renovation of the Cuban rail network," Putin said.