Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrives to make a statement on development of British investigation into possible poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Moscow will not respond to the United Kingdom's demand for information on a nerve agent allegedly developed by the Russian military that was used in a suspected assassination attempt against a former double agent in southern England until the country is provided access to a sample of the substance, the Russian foreign minister said Tuesday.

Sergey Lavrov was responding to British Prime Minister Theresa May's ultimatum to hand over information regarding a supposedly Russian-made Novichok nerve agent that the UK believed was used to poison Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, who remained in a critical condition after they were found slumped over a park bench in Salisbury on Mar. 4 in a case that has gripped the nation.