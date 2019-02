File image shows the Iskander M Missile complex during a briefing on the issue of creation ground-based cruise missile 9M729 at Patriot military exhibition center in Moscow region, Russia, Jan 23, 2019. Russian defense Ministry invited foreign military attaches and journalists to show a new missile for Iskander M launcher to explain that the new missile don't violate the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty. The US has announced their intent to terminate the treaty due to alleged Russian violation. EPA-EFE (FILE)/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

File image shows Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) in Moscow, Russia Feb 2, 2019. Russia has announced it was suspending the INF deal after US State Secretary Pompeo's announced the US was withdrawing from the landmark deal. EFE-EPA (FILE)/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL / POOL

Russia's defense ministry announced on Tuesday its country's plan to develop and deploy within two years two new cruise and hypersonic missiles as Russia's initial response to the United States' decision to abandon the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, said Russia is to develop new ground versions of its intermediate-range Kalybr cruise missile and hypersonic missile.