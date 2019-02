(L-R) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a joint news conference following Russian-Turkish-Iranian talks in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, Feb. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL

The presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey on Thursday agreed that the upcoming withdrawal of United States troops from the Syrian conflict would be positive for the Arab nation.

Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met at the Russian Black Sea port of Sochi to discuss the military aspects of the long-lasting civil war with an eye toward future joint measures to be taken in order to help normalize the situation in Syria over the long term.