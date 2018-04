(L-R) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pose for a handshake after a news conference following their trialteral on the Syrian crisis in Moscow, Russia, Apr. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey and Iran on Saturday gave a joint warning that they would not tolerate any attempt to undermine their plans to de-escalate and eventually bring about an end to the civil war in Syria.

Sergey Lavrov, Melvut Cavusoglu and Mohammad Javad Zarif are the top diplomats for the three guarantors of the so-called Astana peace efforts, a negotiation process distinct from that being held by the United Nations in Geneva.