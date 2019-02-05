President of the Venezuelan National Assembly Juan Guaido (C), who claimed the presidency of the country two weeks ago, arrives to deliver a public statement, in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/LEONARDO MUNOZ

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) addresses members of ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at their group meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, Feb. 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

Russia and Turkey on Tuesday reiterated their support for Venezuela's increasingly-cornered president and leveled criticism against a host of European Union nations who recognized an opposition leader as caretaker president of the crisis-struck nation while international pressure for early elections continued to build.

Bulgaria became the 20th EU government to declare its support for Juan Guaido, the leader of Venezuela's parliament who, having first secured assurances of support from Washington, directly challenged Nicolas Maduro by taking oath as interim Venezuelan president on Jan. 23. Russia, one of Maduro's principal creditors, and Turkey have been vociferous in their opposition to the EU's diplomatic shift.