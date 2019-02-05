Russia and Turkey on Tuesday reiterated their support for Venezuela's increasingly-cornered president and leveled criticism against a host of European Union nations who recognized an opposition leader as caretaker president of the crisis-struck nation while international pressure for early elections continued to build.
Bulgaria became the 20th EU government to declare its support for Juan Guaido, the leader of Venezuela's parliament who, having first secured assurances of support from Washington, directly challenged Nicolas Maduro by taking oath as interim Venezuelan president on Jan. 23. Russia, one of Maduro's principal creditors, and Turkey have been vociferous in their opposition to the EU's diplomatic shift.