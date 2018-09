A handout photo made available by the Iranian presidential office shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (C), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R), and Russia President Vladimir Putin posing for a picture before their meeting in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/IRAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT

Russia and Turkey were aiming to reduce civilian casualties in the imminent military operation to retake the Syrian rebel-held province of Idlib, the Russian foreign ministry said Friday.

Maria Zakharova, a ministry spokesperson, told reporters during her weekly press briefing a few hours ahead of the tripartite summit of Iran, Russia and Turkey to discuss the fate of Idlib, the last opposition stronghold controlled by the Syrian rebels since 2015.