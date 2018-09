Russian President Vladimir Putin (r) and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (l), met on Sept. 17, 2018, in the Russian resort of Sochi to seek a compromise regarding the Syrian province of Idlib, which Syrian troops, backed by Russia, had been preparing to assault to wipe out the remnants of armed opposition - including thousands of jihadist fighters - to the regime of Bashar al Assad. EFE-EPA/ Alexander Zemlianichenko / Pool