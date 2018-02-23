International pressure was mounting on Russia to approve a United Nations security council draft resolution Friday that would apply a 30-day ceasefire across all of Syria and allow humanitarian aid to be delivered to Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held Damascus suburb where hundreds of civilians, including infant children, have died in relentless government shelling and airstrikes this week.

French president Emmanuel Macron and the German chancellor Angela Merkel penned a joint letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin urging him to back the resolution, which was blocked by Russia's UN envoy at an emergency meeting late Thursday, according to the Élysée.