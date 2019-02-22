Russia has accused the United States and it's NATO allies of imminently planning to hand over weapons to opposition forces in Venezuela, a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry said at a press conference on Friday.
Maria Zakharova accused the US of hijacking an operation to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuela in order to smuggle weapons into the crises-ridden Latin American country which would empower opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaidó in his battle to topple incumbent Nicolás Maduro.