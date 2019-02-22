A handout photo made available by Miraflores Press office shows the President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro participating in an act of government, in the company of the military, in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA/MIRAFLORES PRESS OFFICE

The Head of the Venezuelan parliament Juan Guaido, recognized as interim President of Venezuela by half a hundred countries, speaks to his supporters during a meeting with transporters in the municipality of Chacao (east), in Caracas, Venezuela, Feb. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ

A general view of humanitarian aid boxes stored at a warehouse near the Tienditas border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Russia has accused the United States and it's NATO allies of imminently planning to hand over weapons to opposition forces in Venezuela, a spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry said at a press conference on Friday.

Maria Zakharova accused the US of hijacking an operation to deliver humanitarian aid to Venezuela in order to smuggle weapons into the crises-ridden Latin American country which would empower opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaidó in his battle to topple incumbent Nicolás Maduro.