Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) shakes hands with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi at the Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan, Apr. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

Russia's Foreign Minister condemned the United States' presence in Syria saying it was an "unjustifiable occupation" at a press conference on Sunday.

Sergey Lavrov, who is on an official visit to Jordan, addressed the press with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, in the capital Amman.