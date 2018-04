A view of the United Nations Security Council chamber on April 10, 2018, as ambassadors withdraw for private consultations after the failure to pass - due to Russia's veto - a US proposal to create in independent entity to investigate chemical weapons attacks in Syria. EFE-EPA / JUSTIN LANE

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks in the Security Council on April 10, 2018. EFE-EPA / JUSTIN LANE

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (r) speaks with Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia in the Security Council on April 10, 2018. EFE-EPA / JUSTIN LANE

Russia blocked on Tuesday a United Nations resolution proposed by the United States to investigate chemical attacks in Syria as the possibility of military action by Washington against the Damascus regime appeared to grow.

Moscow used its veto right in the Security Council to prevent approval of the text of a resolution backed by 12 of the 15 member states of the top UN decision-making body.