Members of a mobile Russian election committee visit residents of the Dedukino village, about 110 km outside Moscow, Russia, Mar. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Voter turnout in the Russian presidential election on Sunday was on course to surpass figures registered in the previous ballot in 2012, an official from the electoral committee said.

Nikolay Bulayev of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation said 34 percent of eligible voters had made their way to polling stations by midday Moscow time, nine hours before counting was due to begin in central Russia.