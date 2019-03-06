UNESCO'S Director-General Audrey Azoulay (C) looks around as she waits to to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAVEL GOLOVKINL

A statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) is on displays as UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay (2 R) visits Russian Academy of Arts in Moscow, Russia. March 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin (C back) is on displays as UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay (R) visits Russian Academy of Arts in Moscow, Russia March 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) greets UNESCO'S Director-General Audrey Azoulay (C) during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, March 6, 2019. Audrey Azoulay is on a three-day working visit in Russia. EPA-EFE/PAVEL GOLOVKIN

The president of Russia met with the director-general of UNESCO on Wednesday to strengthen existing ties across areas such as science, culture and artificial intelligence, the organization said in a statement.

On occasion of Audrey Azoulay's first official visit to Russia, Vladimir Putin told the press that Russia would continue to support the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and that the country would expect reciprocity in order to boost national development plans.