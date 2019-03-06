efe-epaMoscow, March 6

The president of Russia met with the director-general of UNESCO on Wednesday to strengthen existing ties across areas such as science, culture and artificial intelligence, the organization said in a statement.

On occasion of Audrey Azoulay's first official visit to Russia, Vladimir Putin told the press that Russia would continue to support the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and that the country would expect reciprocity in order to boost national development plans.