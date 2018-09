Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L), Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga (R) attend a main plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers his speech during the main plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum on Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, Sep. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The President of Russia said Wednesday he was willing to sign a peace treaty with Japan - pending since the end of the Second World War - without any preconditions before the end of the year.

Vladimir Putin, addressing a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian city of Vladivostok, said that Moscow and Tokyo have been in talks for 70 years to sign a treaty.