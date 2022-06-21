Russia on Tuesday warned Lithuania that its decision to partially block the transport of goods to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad would have serious consequences.
Russia warns Lithuania of serious consequences over Kaliningrad blockade
Activists of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) hold posters saying 'Closing the border? Our army has visa-free' and 'Lithuania in queue for democratization' during a rally against Vilnius's decisions to restrict the cargo rail transit between Russia and Kaliningrad near the entrance to the Lithuanian embassy in Moscow, Russia, 21 June 2022. EFE-EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Activists of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) hold posters saying 'Stop the blockade of Kaliningrad' , 'Closing the border? Our army has visa-free' and 'Lithuania in queue for democratization' during a rally against Vilnius's decisions to restrict the cargo rail transit between Russia and Kaliningrad near the entrance to the Lithuanian embassy in Moscow, Russia, 21 June 2022. EFE-EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Activists of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) attend a rally against Vilnius's decisions to restrict the cargo rail transit between Russia and Kaliningrad near the entrance to the Lithuanian embassy in Moscow, Russia, 21 June 2022. EFE-EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV