Venezuelan opposition marching in downtown Caracas backing interim president Juan Guaidó, on Jan 30, 2019 in Caracas (Venezuela). Russia's Foreign Affairs Minstry spokesperson Maria Zakharova warned on Jan 31, 2019 of a persistent risk of an armed conflict in Venezuela, underscoring her country's willingness to join a mediation process to solve the crisis.EFE-EPA/Cristian Hernández

File image shows Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a news briefing in Moscow, Russia, Mar 15, 2018. On Jan 31, 2019 the MFA spokesperson warned on Thursday of a persistent risk of an armed conflict in Venezuela and underscored her country's willingness to join a mediation process to solve the crisis.EPA-EFE(FILE) /SERGEI ILNITSKY

A Russian spokesperson warned on Thursday of a persistent risk of an armed conflict in Venezuela and underscored her country's willingness to join a mediation process to solve the crisis.

The latest chapter in the Venezuela crisis began Jan. 23, when Juan Guaidó, a Venezuelan opposition leader and parliament speaker, whose appointment to that position was canceled by the country’s Supreme Court, declared himself interim president at a rally in the country’s capital of Caracas.