A Republic of Singapore Air Force Mechanised IGLA (L) and SPYDER (R) air defence systems on display during a media preview of the Air Force's open house at the Paya Lebar Airbase in Singapore, May 16, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

A Macedonian soldier fires a rocket with the 'Igla' (needle) ground-to-air missile launcher, supervised by a Slovenian military instructor (unseen), during an excercise at the Krivolak training ground, some 120 kilometres southeast of Skopje, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Sep. 12, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGI LICOVSKI