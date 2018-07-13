US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announces that the Justice Department is indicting 12 Russian military officers for hacking Democratic emails during the 2016 presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, DC, United States, July 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

A Grand Jury indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers for allegedly hacking the campaign of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton with the goal of influencing the election in favor of eventual winner Donald Trump, US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said Friday.

Rosenstein said that Robert Mueller, the special counsel who is investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin, asked the Grand Jury to indict the Russians for having hacked into the computer networks of Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).