Ambassador of the Russian Federation Grigory Logvinov speaks during a press conference at the Russian Embassy in Canberra, Australia, Mar 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Russian ambassador to Australia denied the presence of spies from his country in Australia, a day after the Australian government expelled two alleged intelligence agents in response to the Sergei Skripal poisoning case in the United Kingdom.

"My best wish is that what is happening won't cause serious damage to our relations because we have spent quite serious efforts together with Australian colleagues within the last two years to gain some positive momentum," ambassador Grigory Logvinov told reporters.