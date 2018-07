US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to members of the news media while meeting with members of Congress in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 17 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint press conference in the Hall of State at Presidential Palace following their summit talks, in Helsinki, Finland, 16 July 2018. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

The presidents of Russia and the United States did not arrive at any secret agreements during their talks in Helsinki, according to Russia's ambassador to the US on Wednesday.

Anatoly Antonov's statements came amid a backlash against comments made by US President Donald Trump over Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, an accusation that US intelligence agencies have confirmed but Russia's President Vladimir Putin has denied on multiple occasions.