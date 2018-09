Supporters of Russian Communist party dressed in a T-shirt with the emblem of the Soviet Union takes part in a protest rally against government's proposed pension reform plan in Moscow, Russia, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Supporters of Russian Communist party hold portrait of Russian Federation Council Chairman Valentina Matvienko (L), Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) and Head of the Russian Central Bank Elvira Nabiulina (R) with slogan 'Enemy of the people' during a protest rally against government's proposed pension reform plan in Moscow, Russia, Sept 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Members and supporters of Russia's Communist Party once again took to the streets of Moscow on Saturday to protest unpopular pension reforms planned by the country's president.

Vladimir Putin took measures to soften his proposed hike in retirement age in August by limiting the increase for women to 60 – up from 55– instead of the initial suggestion of 63, but the change of plan has so far failed to quell protests against it. He stood by plans to raise men's retirement age from 60 to 65.