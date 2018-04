Members of the Russian Communist party hold Lenin portraits and red flags as they wait to visit Lenin's mausoleum on the Red square in Moscow, as they celebrate the 148th anniversary of his birthday, in Moscow, Russia, 22 April 2018. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Members of the Russian Communist party hold Lenin portraits and red flags as they wait to visit Lenin's mausoleum on the Red square in Moscow, as they celebrate the 148th anniversary of his birthday, in Moscow, Russia, 22 April 2018. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Members of the Russian Communist party hold Lenin portraits and red flags as they wait to visit Lenin's mausoleum on the Red square in Moscow, as they celebrate the 148th anniversary of his birthday, in Moscow, Russia, 22 April 2018.EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Supporters of the Russia's Communist Party on Sunday gathered in Moscow to celebrate the 148th birth anniversary of party founder and former Soviet leader, Vladimir Lenin.

Those who turned out for the occasion held onto party flags and portraits of the former leader, as they convened on Red Square in order to visit Lenin's Mausoleum.