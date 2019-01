Ukrainian Navy sailors are escorted to attend a hearing at the Lefortovsky district court in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A Ukrainian Navy sailor (C) is escorted to attend a hearing at the Lefortovsky district court in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A picture taken through a fogged lens showing a Ukrainian Navy sailor (C) seen inside a defendants cage prior to a hearing at the Lefortovsky district court in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

A Moscow court on Tuesday began a session to examine whether to extend the detention of two dozen Ukrainian sailors arrested by Russian authorities during a clash in disputed waters in the Black Sea.

Prosecutors have requested the seamen be remanded in custody until Apr. 26.