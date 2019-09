Russian actor Pavel Ustinov, sentenced to 3.5 years behind bars for resisting arrest during an anti-government protest, is seen on a monitor prior to a session of Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The Russian justice system on Friday bowed to the wave of public indignation unleashed by the sentencing to 3.5 years in prison of actor Pavel Ustinov, charged with injuring a police officer, releasing him pending appeal, which is expected next week.

"Justice has triumphed, said Anatoly Kucherena, one of the actor's attorneys, after learning of the ruling.