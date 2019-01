Vladimir Zherebenkov (C), a lawyer of suspected spy Paul Whelan, speaks to the media after a hearing of an appeal on Whelan's arrest, in front of the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Alleged American spy Paul Whelan (R) and his lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov (L, back) during a hearing of an appeal on his arrest at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A Moscow court on Tuesday rejected a bail application lodged by the defense attorneys of an American citizen who was arrested for allegedly spying on behalf of the United States.

Paul Whelan, who was detained in Moscow on Dec. 28 by the Federal Security Service (FSB), faces charges of being in possession of Russian state secrets – a crime that carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.