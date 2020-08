The traditional wooden houses with large plots located in the Russian countryside, also known as dachas, have become an effective refuge from coronavirus since isolation and social distance are guaranteed.EFE/ Ignacio Ortega

"I have never spent so much time in the countryside in my entire life," Dmitri, a retiree who owns a dacha some 50 kilometres from St. Petersburg, told EFE.