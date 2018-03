President-elect Vladimir Putin (C) speaks with the co-chairmen of his campaign headquarters (names not given) in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Mar.19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Presidential candidate from the Communist party of Russian Federation, Pavel Grudinin, reacts during a press conference in Moscow, Russia, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The recent Russian elections which were again won by a landslide by President Vladimir Putin did not involve any real competition, observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe denounced Monday.

Michael Georg Link, the coordinator for two observation missions that the OSCE sent to Russia during Sunday's vote, said in a press conference that the elections were marked by legal restrictions to free speech and the right to assembly.