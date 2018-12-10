Former police officer Mikhail Popkov during a verdict announcement at the Irkutsk Regional Court in the city of Irkutsk, eastern Siberia, Russia, Jan. 14, 2015 EPA-EFE/DMITRY DMITRIYEV

A Russian former police officer who was serving a life sentence for the murder of 22 women was on Monday sentenced again to life imprisonment for killing a further 55 women, bringing his known number of deadly victims up to 77.

Former police officer Mikhail Popkov, 53, was already serving life in prison for the murder and rape of 22 women and two failed assassination attempts between 1994-2000 in the remote city of Angarsk, located in Siberia's Irkutsk district, has been found guilty of murdering another 55 women in this second trial.